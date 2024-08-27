Although familiarity with the earlier adventures of these characters will enrich a reader's appreciation of Lipsha's story, it's hardly required background reading; ''The Bingo Palace'' stands as a self-contained work of fiction.

As a boy, a choral group of narrators tells us, Lipsha was blessed with magical healing powers: he inherited at least some of his great-grandmother's mystical knowledge of medicine. Over the years, however, he has squandered these powers, just as he has squandered his dreams.

He has worked a series of desultory jobs away from the reservation, without finding a vocation; now, at the summoning of his grandmother, Lulu, he has finally returned home. His first day back, he lays eyes on the beautiful Shawnee Ray Toose, and promptly falls in love.

Shawnee, however, is already involved with Lipsha's Uncle Lyman, who is the father of her child. Lyman is everything Lipsha is not: successful, confident, rich.

''He is an island of have in a sea of have-nots,'' Erdrich writes. ''And even more than that, he's always been a little special, picked out. Though short, he is a guy with naturally football-padded shoulders, a dentist grin, a shrewd and power-cleaned presence in a room. Lyman owns a beautiful Italian-cut three-piece suit. His shirts are sparkling white, his collars ringless, his bolo-tie stones not glass but semiprecious rocks. Some think that he is following in the footsteps of his old man, Nector Kashpaw, and will eventually go off to Washington to rise into the Indian stratosphere.''

Eager to steal Shawnee away from this paragon of success, Lipsha determines to reinvent himself. He takes a job at Lyman's bingo palace and methodically begins to gamble. He eventually wins a fancy R.V. (''a starter home, a portable den with front-wheel drive'') and enough money to help Shawnee get started as a fashion designer.

When this stratagem fails to win Shawnee's heart, Lipsha decides to turn to more traditional methods. He asks his great-grandmother for a love potion, and he embarks on a rigorous spiritual retreat that involves a week of fasting. His motive in this is almost purely mercenary: He's not interested in religion for religion's sake; he's interested in using religion as a catalyst for love.

None of this makes Lipsha a particularly sympathetic character; he often seems as manipulative and materialistic as Lyman. To make matters worse, the juxtaposition of the old ways (religion and ritual) with the new (gambling schemes) is schematic and contrived, as is the rivalry between Lipsha and Lyman.

Indeed, the first half of ''The Bingo Palace'' tends to read more like ''The Crown of Columbus'' the slickly entertaining novel about Christopher Columbus that Erdrich wrote with her husband, Michael Dorris, in 1991 than the preceding volumes of this North Dakota saga.

Fortunately for the reader, Erdrich switches gears in the second half of ''The Bingo Palace,'' allowing Lipsha's story to unfurl gently backward and forward in time.

As his tale opens out to embrace that of his extended family, Erdrich's narrative grows more elliptical and suggestive. Motifs from her earlier novels float into view,

illuminating the ways in which Lipsha is both a captive of and an escapee from his family's past.

