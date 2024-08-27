n the past three decades. The spring-summer and fall chinook salmon runs are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Studies show hydroelectric dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers are the primary killers of Snake River salmon. But according to Alaska's complaint, southeast Alaska trollers are being forced to pay for the damage caused by the dams.

Alaska trollers catch about 62 chinook headed for the Snake River each year. But biologists say only 14 of those fish likely would have survived the ocean to reach their spawning grounds.

''Only one-quarter of 1 percent of human-induced mortality is associated with fisheries conducted in southeast Alaska,'' the state wrote.

The state wants an order that would force the federal government to operate the dams in a way that doesn't jeopardize the Snake River salmon. It also wa

nts a recovery plan developed for the runs.

Filed in U.S. District Court in Anchorage, the suit names the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation and the National Marine Fisheries Service, which last year issued a report saying the decline should be halted by restricting fishing.