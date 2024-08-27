Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesMarch 10, 1994

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska Alaska has gone to court in efforts to reverse a fe

deral policy that shut down a southeastern Alaska commercial fishery for 11 days last year to protect one or two Snake River salmon stocks.

Alaska joined Idaho, Oregon and a coalition of Northwest fisheries and conservation groups last week that also

have filed lawsuits challenging the way the federal

government is trying to stop the decline of Pacific Northwest salmon.

Snake River salmon stocks have dropped dramatically i

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

n the past three decades. The spring-summer and fall chinook salmon runs are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Studies show hydroelectric dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers are the primary killers of Snake River salmon. But according to Alaska's complaint, southeast Alaska trollers are being forced to pay for the damage caused by the dams.

Alaska trollers catch about 62 chinook headed for the Snake River each year. But biologists say only 14 of those fish likely would have survived the ocean to reach their spawning grounds.

''Only one-quarter of 1 percent of human-induced mortality is associated with fisheries conducted in southeast Alaska,'' the state wrote.

The state wants an order that would force the federal government to operate the dams in a way that doesn't jeopardize the Snake River salmon. It also wa

nts a recovery plan developed for the runs.

Filed in U.S. District Court in Anchorage, the suit names the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation and the National Marine Fisheries Service, which last year issued a report saying the decline should be halted by restricting fishing.

Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy