MOSCOW The Pullman-Moscow chapter of the American Guild of Organists will give a performance at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Moscow.

Eight members of the organ guild will perform music by J.S. Bach, Johann Pachelbel, Felix Mendelssohn, and contemporary composers Ginastera and Marcel Dupre.

Most of the guild members are organists with area churches, including: from Moscow, Susan Billin, First Presbyterian; Charla Windley, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; David Ingram and Terry Jordan, First United Methodist; from Pullman, Nancy Pe