D:Lead> MISSOULA, Mont. University of Idaho senior Tanya Tesar overcame near-diaster in the opening event and stands in second place after the first half of the Big Sky Conference women's heptathlon.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Tesar hit the ninth of 10 hurdles and nearly fell before regaining her balance and finishing in a time of 15.82.
The Hungry Horse, Mont., native more than made up for the stumble as she recorded personal bests i
n the next three events. She cleared 5-83/4 in the high jump, threw the shot 37-21/2 and and ran the 200-meter dash in 25.28.
Tesar compiled 3,131 points and trails Anna Wicklund of Northern Arizona, who has 3,249 points.
Montana State's Naomi Buckingham, who scored 5,048 earlier this season, is in
fourth place behind Cathy Schwend of Montana. Schwend scored 3,073 points, Buckingham 3,014.
Idaho's Laura Vervaeke is eighth with 2,676 points.
''It is just outstanding to have four athletes score over 3,000 points on the first day,'' said Vandal coach Scott Lorek. ''I think that Tanya is sitting in a good position, but she needs to have a good second day to not only win the conference title, but to advance to the NCAA Championships as well. I really look for Buckingham to move up and for Wicklund to continue to do well.''
Pat McFadden of Idaho is sitting in third place after the first day of the men's decathlon with 3,693 points. He is trailing defending champion Bill Schuffenhaur, of Weber State, and Brian Davidson of Boise State. Schuffenhaur has 4,035 points and Davidson 3,790.
The Vandal's Rob Thomas finished the first day in sixth place with 3,442 points.
The heptathlon and decathlon conclude on Thursday and the regular portion of the Big Sky Conference Championships run Friday and Saturday at Dornblaser Stadium.
DECATHLON
Standings 1, Bill Schuffenhaur, Weber State, 4,035 points; 2, Brian Davidson, Boise State, 3,790; 3, Pat McFadden, Idaho, 3,693; 4, Dave Morrison, Idaho State, 3,547; 5, Alan Dopp, Idaho State, 3,506; 6, Rob Thomas, Idaho, 3,442. Jeff Adams, Idaho State, dropped out.
100 1. Schuffenhaur 11.21 seconds; 2. McFadden 11.22; 3. Davidson 11.28; 4. Morrison 11.38; 5. Adams 11.48; 6. Dopp 11.56; 7. Thomas 11.63.
Long jump 1. Schuffenhaur 23-113/4; 2. McFadden 22-1/4; 3. Davidson 21-113/4; 4. Morrison 21-83/4; 5. Thomas 21-4; 6. Dopp 20-111/4; 7. Adams 20-91/4.
Shot put 1. Schuffenhaur 47-3; 2. Davidson 39-113/4; 3. Thomas 39-111/4; 4. Dopp 39-9; 5. McFadden 37-91/4; 6. Morrison 36-91/2; 7. Adams 33-91/4.
High jump 1. Davidson 6-91/2; 2. McFadden 6-53/4; 3. Dopp 6-43/4; 4. Schuffenhaur 6-31/2; 5. Morrison 6-11/4; 6. Thomas 6-11/4.
400 1. Schuffenhaur 49.27 seconds; 2. Morrison 50.18; 3. McFadden 50.92; 4. Davidson 51.14; 5. Dopp 51.99; 6. Thomas 52.01.
HEPTATHLON
Standings 1, Anna Wicklund, Northern Arizona, 3,249 points; 2, Tanya Tesar, Idaho, 3,131; 3, Cathy Schwend, Montana, 3,073; 4, Naomi Buckingham, Montana State, 3,014; 5, Cindy Harman, Idaho State, 2,837; 6, Brandy Morrison, Montana, 2,812; 7, Michelle Fenske, Idaho State, 2,780; 8, Laura Vervaeke, Idaho, 2,676; 9, Sarah Mosler, Idaho State, 2,532.
100 hurdles 1. Buckingham 14.68 seconds; 2. Wicklund 14.79; 3. Schwend 14.87; 4. Morrison 14.95; 5. Mosler 15.33; 6. Fenske 15.34; 7. Tesar 15.82; 8. Harman 15.92; 9. Vervaeke 16.15.
High jump 1. Schwend 5-10; 2. Tesar 5-83/4; 3. Wicklund 5-51/4; 4. (tie) Buckingham 5-4, Harman 5-4; 6. Vervaeke 5-3; 7. Morrison 4-111/4; 8. Mosler 4-101/4; 9. Fenske 4-9.
Shot put 1. Wicklund 45-0; 2. Tesar 37-21/2; 3. Harman 35-71/4; 4. Buckingham 33-43/4; 5. Fenske 32-51/2; 6. Morrison 31-111/4; 7. Vervaeke 31-1; 8. Schwend 30-73/4; 9. Mosler 30-7.
200 1. Fenske 24.91; 2. Tesar 25.28; 3. Morrison 25.74; 4. Buckingham 25.76; 5. Wicklund 25.99; 6. Schwend 26.25; 7. Harman 26.46; 8. Vervaeke 26.56; 9. Mosler 27.77.