D:Lead> MISSOULA, Mont. University of Idaho senior Tanya Tesar overcame near-diaster in the opening event and stands in second place after the first half of the Big Sky Conference women's heptathlon.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Tesar hit the ninth of 10 hurdles and nearly fell before regaining her balance and finishing in a time of 15.82.

The Hungry Horse, Mont., native more than made up for the stumble as she recorded personal bests i

n the next three events. She cleared 5-83/4 in the high jump, threw the shot 37-21/2 and and ran the 200-meter dash in 25.28.

Tesar compiled 3,131 points and trails Anna Wicklund of Northern Arizona, who has 3,249 points.

Montana State's Naomi Buckingham, who scored 5,048 earlier this season, is in

fourth place behind Cathy Schwend of Montana. Schwend scored 3,073 points, Buckingham 3,014.

Idaho's Laura Vervaeke is eighth with 2,676 points.

''It is just outstanding to have four athletes score over 3,000 points on the first day,'' said Vandal coach Scott Lorek. ''I think that Tanya is sitting in a good position, but she needs to have a good second day to not only win the conference title, but to advance to the NCAA Championships as well. I really look for Buckingham to move up and for Wicklund to continue to do well.''

Pat McFadden of Idaho is sitting in third place after the first day of the men's decathlon with 3,693 points. He is trailing defending champion Bill Schuffenhaur, of Weber State, and Brian Davidson of Boise State. Schuffenhaur has 4,035 points and Davidson 3,790.

The Vandal's Rob Thomas finished the first day in sixth place with 3,442 points.

The heptathlon and decathlon conclude on Thursday and the regular portion of the Big Sky Conference Championships run Friday and Saturday at Dornblaser Stadium.

DECATHLON