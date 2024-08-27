Sections
StoriesJanuary 17, 1994

Larry Swisher

Of the three Pacific Northwest states, Washington has plucked the most political plums in the Clinton administration.

Roughly 10 prominent officials hail from Washington, compared with a handful from Oregon and Idaho. In the presidential election, both Oregon and Washington went for Bill Clinton, while Idaho voted for George Bush.

The Evergreen State's success in getting presidential appointments for state officials, residents and natives stems partly from the advantage of having two nationally known

Democrats House Speaker Tom Foley and former Gov. Booth Gardner and from having more Democrats, period.

Of the nine House members, eight belong to Clinton's party, and the region's only Democrat in the Senate, where nominees hav

e to win confirmation, is Patty Murray of Washington.

No one from the region received the biggest prize, a Cabinet post. In contrast, three Northwesterners one from each state served in the last Democratic administration, that of Jimmy Carter: Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus as interior secretary and former Portland Mayor Neil Goldschmidt and then-Rep. Brock Adams of Washington, both as transportation secretary.

One who came close this time, Gardner, ended up as deputy U.S. trade representative in Geneva. A ''Friend of Bill's'' from their years together as leaders in the National Governors' Association, Gardner also sought to become ambassador to Japan but was trumped by former Vice President Walter Mondale.

But that didn't deter Gardner, who ended his second term as governor in 1992, from pushing the White House to give high-level jobs for several of

his aides.

Gardner, Foley or the Washington congressional delegation, or all three, helped secure top positions for:

* Gene Moos, a former eastern Washington wheat grower and one-time Foley aide, who won the No. 3 job at the Department of Agriculture, under secretary for international affairs and commodity programs.

* Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Rufus Yerxa, who went to high school and college in Washington and held Gardner's post in Geneva during the Bush administration.

* Joseph Dear, state director of labor and industries under Gardner, who was named assistant secretary of labor for occupational safety and health.

* Roland Schmitten, a former Republican state legislator who headed the Northwest regional office of the National Marine Fisheries Service, and now runs the whole agency.

* White House ''AIDS czar'' Kristine Gebbie, a Washington state health official and former Oregon health official.

* John Horsley, a Kitsap County commissioner who co-chaired Clinton's campaign in the state, who landed the job of deputy assistant secretary of transportation for governmental affairs.

Washington can also claim two other natives:

* Stephanie Solien, former Washington, D.C., lobbyist for Gardner and a Clinton campaign official, who passed up the chance to work in the White House to run congressional and intergovernmental relations for Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt.

* Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Dan Beard, a House Natural Resources Committee staff expert who served in the Interior Department during the Carter administration.

Idaho has made two noteworthy contributions to the Clinton administration. Bruce Reed of Coeur d'Alene, a top Clinton campaign staffer, was marked early for White House insider status. Reed is deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy and spearh

eads Clinton's welfare reform effort.

Former Rep. Richard Stallings, after losing his bid for the Senate last year, had to wait several months but was finally named U.S. nuclear waste negotiator, a job that was also held

by an Idahoan during the Bush years.

On the

other hand, Andrus failed in his attempt to oust two officials, Schmitten and Bonneville Power Administration chief Randall Hardy, whom he charged had impeded salmon recovery efforts.

Oregon Democrats had two major successes. State energy office boss Christine Ervin was appointed assistant secretary of energy for conservation and renewable energy, and former Oregonian Michael Trujillo became director of Indian Health Services.

Also, Edward Perkins of Portland, a longtime State Department official, is the new ambassador to Australia. The state also can lay partial claim to AIDS czar Gebbie.

The new Forest Service chief, biologist Jack Ward Thomas, comes from Oregon, having for many years worked as a research biolo

gist at LaGrande. But Thomas was not the choice of Northwest politicians, and two Oregon members, Rep. Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, and Republican Sen. Mark Hatfield, actually criticized the appointment, as did the timber industry.

Appointments aren't everything, but all things being equal, Washington will have enhance

d access and influence throughout the government because of them.

Government
