StoriesApril 9, 1994

Jim Jacobs

MOSCOW District Judge John H. Bengtson declared a mistrial Friday in the second-degree murder case of William Gale Hagedorn after jurors reported they were dead locked.

Latah County prosecutors and defe

nse attorneys will meet with Bengtson Monday morning to schedule a new trial for Hagedorn.

Twenty-one hours of deliberations over three days produced the first hung jury attorneys and court clerks at the Latah County Courthouse could recall.

''I can't remember one,'' Bengtson said after thanking the eight-man, four woman jury and discharging them.

''I know this course of deliberations must have been frustrating,'' the judge told jurors.

Jurors reported they took seven votes and essentially were split 9-3 in favor of acquittal for the 32-year-old Hagedorn. Members of the jury declined to answer questions after they were dismissed.

Bengtson said he's no fan of the 1987 Idaho statute that prevents a hung jury from considering a conviction on a lesser charge. Had jurors in the Hagedorn case returned a unanimous verdict of innocent, they then could have deliberated whether Hagedorn is guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Penalt

y for second-degree murder is 10 years to life in prison. Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.

JoAnn Grace Romero, Hagedorn's 31-year-old girlfriend, died Oct. 27, 1993, at Moscow's Gritman Medical Center from a single gunshot wound she suffered at a trailer the c

ouple shared.

Hagedorn initially told Latah County sheriff's deputies Romero shot herself.

He now admits pointing the loaded .38-caliber revolver at her back but claims the gun discharged accidentally when Romero tried to jerk away from him.

Prosecutors ma

intain it was murder.

Witnesses for the prosecution said Hagedorn had threatened to kill Romero if she tried to leave him. Romero planned to do just that leave him to be with her children in South Dakota, according to William W. Thompson Jr., Latah County prosecutor, and Robin Eckmann, deputy prosecutor.

Hagedorn is represented by Michael Henegen, the county's public defender.

Witnesses testified they heard the couple arguing in the trailer during the hours preceding the shooting, which occurred shortly before midnight Oct. 26. Hagedorn and Romero lived at the Stadium Way trailer court west of the University of Idaho campus.

The bullet entered Romero's right side, severed her spinal cord and damaged several major organs before lodging just under the skin on the left side of her back. Had she lived, Romero would have been paralyzed below the spot of the spinal cord injury.

Hagedorn remains in Latah County Jail on $100,000 bond pending a new trial.

Crimes
