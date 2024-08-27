Nez Perce
County Commission Chairman Ervin W. Hill may be on the general election ballot this fall as an independent.
Hill said Monday he's been saying for two years that county officials should be non-partisan li k
e port commissioners, city council members and school board trustees.
''I just made up my mind if there's enough support for me for county commissioner, I probably would file in a couple months as an independent,'' Hill said.
Independent candidates file between June 18 and June 24 to get their names on the Nov. 1 ballot.
Hill, who ran twice previously as a Democrat, didn't file by last Friday's deadline for the May 24 primary. If he had, it would have created a primary race with Democrat LaFawn Hamm, plus a general election race between the primary winner and Republican Samuel E. Poleson.
Hill spent two years as chairman of an Association of Idaho Counties committee on optional forms of government and was on a legislative interim committee last year that looked at the same issue.
Hill said if he believes in it, ''I should have the guts to stand up and do that in Nez Perce County. I'm willing to do that.''
Hill said the support being shown for Hamm by some county employees isn't behind his decision not to file for re-election.
''No. I came that close to running as an independent six years ago,'' he said, holding his thumb and forefinger within a fraction of an inch of each other.
The main issue so far in the campaign is Hill's support for limiting employees'
accumulation of compensatory time to 16 hours a month to be taken off in the following month or claimed as overtime.
Employees want substantially more allowable comp time, and Hamm and Poleson have expressed support for increases.
''One thing I feel strongly about in this position is that commissioners are elected to represent everyone in the county, not just the employees,'' Hill said. ''I think sometimes they forget who they are working for. But I do want to say that's a very, very small minority of the employees in Nez Perce County.''
Two years ago, the Democratic Party gave every candidate with opposition $3,000, and the GOP kicked in for its candidates, too, Hill said.
That creates an obligation he would rather not see in local government, he said.
''I would just like to keep that out of county government,'' he said. ''I just feel this needs to be non-partisan.''
He spent about $4,000 for both primary and general elections in his last campaign, Hill said. Support for that kind of race should come from the kind of people who give $20 or $25 plus ''mouth-to-mouth support'' telling their friends they support you because you're doing a good job, he said. ''Support is more than a dollar sign.''
Hill said he's been told he gets votes from both parties.
''I'm definitely a conservative Democrat and everyone knows that,'' he said.
Years ago, he was tagged by the news media as a ''Republicrat'' after someone found out he had given money to a former teacher who was running for office as a Republican, he said. ''Now I feel like I can support a candidate for either side for their qualifications.''
If he doesn't run, ''I wouldn't retire,'' he said.
Hill, 58, said he still has nine months in office to decide what to do next, and could always go back into real estate or into another business.
And if he decides to run in a race in which both parties are fielding candidates, ''I will be damned sure I have enough support to have a worthwhile chance of winning. I'm not going to run just for the sake of running.''
The deciding factor, he said, is ''people that would be willing to stand up and support me, and say 'We need Erv Hill back in the county commissioners' office. He's done a good job and we want him back in there.' That's the kind of support I'm after.''