Nez Perce

County Commission Chairman Ervin W. Hill may be on the general election ballot this fall as an independent.

Hill said Monday he's been saying for two years that county officials should be non-partisan li k

e port commissioners, city council members and school board trustees.

''I just made up my mind if there's enough support for me for county commissioner, I probably would file in a couple months as an independent,'' Hill said.

Independent candidates file between June 18 and June 24 to get their names on the Nov. 1 ballot.

Hill, who ran twice previously as a Democrat, didn't file by last Friday's deadline for the May 24 primary. If he had, it would have created a primary race with Democrat LaFawn Hamm, plus a general election race between the primary winner and Republican Samuel E. Poleson.

Hill spent two years as chairman of an Association of Idaho Counties committee on optional forms of government and was on a legislative interim committee last year that looked at the same issue.

Hill said if he believes in it, ''I should have the guts to stand up and do that in Nez Perce County. I'm willing to do that.''

Hill said the support being shown for Hamm by some county employees isn't behind his decision not to file for re-election.

''No. I came that close to running as an independent six years ago,'' he said, holding his thumb and forefinger within a fraction of an inch of each other.

The main issue so far in the campaign is Hill's support for limiting employees'

accumulation of compensatory time to 16 hours a month to be taken off in the following month or claimed as overtime.