Work began this week on a project that will reshape the heart of the Lewis-Clark State College campus.
Construction crews from Leone & Keeble Inc. of Spokane began excavation at the site of the LCSC Centennial Mall's featured statue, a depiction of Nez Perce Chief Twisted Hair and his son Lawyer meeting with Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.
The lifesize bronze statue will be installed later this spring in a specially prepared site directly west of James W. Reid Centennial Hall, formerly the libra
ry.
Limestone rock, donated by the Nez Perce Tribe from its quarry, will be used to create a large base for the statue. The site will be landscaped this spring with trees, bushes and other vegetation that has historical significance to the Nez Perce.
Construction crews removed sidewalks and topsoil from the statue site and carved a p
ath in the lawn for a brick-lined walkway that will connect the site with an existing east-west corridor near the library and Meriwether Lewis Hall.
In the weeks ahead, work will commence on the base of the mall's Wall of History, which will extend from the statue site west toward what will become the mall's principal pedestrian corridor, now part of Fifth Street.
The history wall will contain artistic depictions of events and eras that define or influenced the shape the region land.
As crews began excavation of the statue area, site preparation was under way directly east of the College Union Building where an amphitheater will be built for formal and informal outdoor programs.
Terraced seating will provide more than 500 primary seats and some 250 secondary seats for viewing formal and informal outdoor programs, ranging from concerts and theater productions to classes, readings and other public forums.
The statue setting and amphitheater may be completed or ready for formal dedication as part of this year's commencement activities May 20, said LCSC President Lee A. Vickers.
LCSC will continue to sell personalized bricks that will cap the history wall and welcomes suppor
t from businesses, corporations and college friends. Those who wish to purchase bricks or otherwise contribute may contact Vickers' office at 799-2216.