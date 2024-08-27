Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
StoriesMarch 25, 1994

Work began this week on a project that will reshape the heart of the Lewis-Clark State College campus.

Construction crews from Leone & Keeble Inc. of Spokane began excavation at the site of the LCSC Centennial Mall's featured statue, a depiction of Nez Perce Chief Twisted Hair and his son Lawyer meeting with Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.

The lifesize bronze statue will be installed later this spring in a specially prepared site directly west of James W. Reid Centennial Hall, formerly the libra

ry.

Limestone rock, donated by the Nez Perce Tribe from its quarry, will be used to create a large base for the statue. The site will be landscaped this spring with trees, bushes and other vegetation that has historical significance to the Nez Perce.

Construction crews removed sidewalks and topsoil from the statue site and carved a p

ath in the lawn for a brick-lined walkway that will connect the site with an existing east-west corridor near the library and Meriwether Lewis Hall.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In the weeks ahead, work will commence on the base of the mall's Wall of History, which will extend from the statue site west toward what will become the mall's principal pedestrian corridor, now part of Fifth Street.

The history wall will contain artistic depictions of events and eras that define or influenced the shape the region land.

As crews began excavation of the statue area, site preparation was under way directly east of the College Union Building where an amphitheater will be built for formal and informal outdoor programs.

Terraced seating will provide more than 500 primary seats and some 250 secondary seats for viewing formal and informal outdoor programs, ranging from concerts and theater productions to classes, readings and other public forums.

The statue setting and amphitheater may be completed or ready for formal dedication as part of this year's commencement activities May 20, said LCSC President Lee A. Vickers.

LCSC will continue to sell personalized bricks that will cap the history wall and welcomes suppor

t from businesses, corporations and college friends. Those who wish to purchase bricks or otherwise contribute may contact Vickers' office at 799-2216.

Story Tags
College
Related
StoriesDec. 22, 2024
Lawrence R. Pulley, 1936-2024
StoriesDec. 14, 2024
Jeanette Irene Norton
StoriesNov. 23, 2024
Patrick Fishburn leads at Sea Island as Joel Dahmen keeps al...
StoriesNov. 1, 2024
Celebrity chef to visit UI for cooking competition
Related
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
FCC to require 988 calls to be routed to local resources
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Israel celebrates death of Sinwar
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Youth tobacco use drops to 25-year low
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
StoriesOct. 18, 2024
Panel: Secret Service needs basic reform
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
What’s behind the widening gender wage gap in the US?
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Harris, Trump offer new policy details
‘A hero in her own right’
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
‘A hero in her own right’
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
StoriesOct. 17, 2024
Israeli strikes kill 27 in Lebanon
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy