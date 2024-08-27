Work began this week on a project that will reshape the heart of the Lewis-Clark State College campus.

Construction crews from Leone & Keeble Inc. of Spokane began excavation at the site of the LCSC Centennial Mall's featured statue, a depiction of Nez Perce Chief Twisted Hair and his son Lawyer meeting with Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.

The lifesize bronze statue will be installed later this spring in a specially prepared site directly west of James W. Reid Centennial Hall, formerly the libra

ry.

Limestone rock, donated by the Nez Perce Tribe from its quarry, will be used to create a large base for the statue. The site will be landscaped this spring with trees, bushes and other vegetation that has historical significance to the Nez Perce.

Construction crews removed sidewalks and topsoil from the statue site and carved a p

ath in the lawn for a brick-lined walkway that will connect the site with an existing east-west corridor near the library and Meriwether Lewis Hall.