Drummers from the Nez Perce Tribe will perform at the Nez Perce Tribal Hea
d Start Pow Wow at Lapwai's Pi Nee Waus community center today.
Food and concession booths will open at 5 p.m. and the grand entry will begin at 7 p.m.
Those wanting to display arts and crafts may contact Barry McDaniel at 843-7330.
The tribe's Kamiah Head Start Pow Wow will be held Thursday at the Wa A Yas community building in Kamiah.
The grand entry will begin at 7 p.m. Concessions go on sale at 5 p.m. and include Indian tacos, frybread, chile and baked foods.
Those wanting to display arts and crafts at the event may call Elizabeth Walker at 935-2888.