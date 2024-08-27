Sections
StoriesMarch 16, 1994

Drummers from the Nez Perce Tribe will perform at the Nez Perce Tribal Hea

d Start Pow Wow at Lapwai's Pi Nee Waus community center today.

Food and concession booths will open at 5 p.m. and the grand entry will begin at 7 p.m.

Those wanting to display arts and crafts may contact Barry McDaniel at 843-7330.

The tribe's Kamiah Head Start Pow Wow will be held Thursday at the Wa A Yas community building in Kamiah.

The grand entry will begin at 7 p.m. Concessions go on sale at 5 p.m. and include Indian tacos, frybread, chile and baked foods.

Those wanting to display arts and crafts at the event may call Elizabeth Walker at 935-2888.

Indians
