Astros sign Edens

HOUSTON Right-handers Pete Harnisch and Tom Edens agreed to one-year contracts with the Houston Astros.

Edens, 32, agreed late Monday after his scheduled hearing at $475,000, a raise of $150,000, and the midpoint between the $575,000 he asked for and the $375,000 Houston offered. Edens was 1-1 with a 3.12 ERA and no saves in 38 appearances last season.

Edens, who played at Lewis-Clark State College and currently lives in Clarkston, could not be reached for comment.

Harnisch, 27, agreed Tuesday at at $3,205

,000, a raise of $1.38 million. He was 16-9 with a 2.98 ERA in 33 starts last season. He led the National League with four shutouts and became the f

irst Houston pitcher to throw two one-hitters in a season. He had asked for $3,827,5

00 and was offered $2.85 million.

Crum among five selected to Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. While other kids of the '50s were trying to pass like Cousy, Denny Crum looked to the sidelines for his boyhood heroes.

''I idolized my coaches,'' said the Louisville coach, who was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday along with two other coaches and two players.

''I thought they were the ones who should get most of the credit,'' Crum said. ''They're the ones that teach the kids what to do and how to do it. I always looked up to them because of it.''

Also entering the Hall are New York Nets coach Chuck Daly and

Cesare Rubini, one of the founders of Italian basketball who led his Milan team to

15 Italian championships, five as a player and 10 as a coach.

Elected as players were Carol Blazejowski, the most prolific scorer in the history of women's basketball, and Harry (Buddy) Jeannette, a standout backcourt player in the 1930s and 1940s.

The new members will be inducted on May 9.

Blazejowski was nominated by the women's committee, Rubini was picked by the international committee and Jeannette by the veterans committee.

SI prints annual swimsuit edition

NEW YORK Sport

s Illustrated ballyhooed its swimsuit issue Tuesday at a gathering of some of the models who posed for the 30th edition of the magazine's hardy perennial.

The models wore street clothes at the news conference.

The 1994 edition, dated Feb. 14 and appearing today, will be the first with three cover girls Kathy Ireland, Elle Macpherson and Rachel Hunter, each in a black bikini.

Another first will be the appearance of men five members of the U.S. national water polo team in the layout.

As they have for about a dozen years, demonstrators says they will march outside the magazine offices today to denounce the issue as sexually exploitive of women.

Shaw wins Senior Sl

am tourney

QUERETARO, Mexico Tom Shaw birdied two of the last four holes Tuesday to capture the inaugural Senior Slam golf tournament and collect the largest paycheck of his career.

The victory in the $500,000 event, which groups the winners of the Senior Tour's four major championships, is worth $250,000.

Shaw's two-day total of 5-under-par 139 beat Jim Colbert by two strokes. Tom Wargo was another stroke back and Jack Nicklaus finished last, six strokes behind the winner.

Shaw bogeyed the par-4 14th, dropping into a tie at 3-under with Wargo, who eagled the hole, with four holes to go.

Davis, Oakley late NBA additions