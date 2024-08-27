Astros sign Edens
HOUSTON Right-handers Pete Harnisch and Tom Edens agreed to one-year contracts with the Houston Astros.
Edens, 32, agreed late Monday after his scheduled hearing at $475,000, a raise of $150,000, and the midpoint between the $575,000 he asked for and the $375,000 Houston offered. Edens was 1-1 with a 3.12 ERA and no saves in 38 appearances last season.
Edens, who played at Lewis-Clark State College and currently lives in Clarkston, could not be reached for comment.
Harnisch, 27, agreed Tuesday at at $3,205
,000, a raise of $1.38 million. He was 16-9 with a 2.98 ERA in 33 starts last season. He led the National League with four shutouts and became the f
irst Houston pitcher to throw two one-hitters in a season. He had asked for $3,827,5
00 and was offered $2.85 million.
Crum among five selected to Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. While other kids of the '50s were trying to pass like Cousy, Denny Crum looked to the sidelines for his boyhood heroes.
''I idolized my coaches,'' said the Louisville coach, who was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday along with two other coaches and two players.
''I thought they were the ones who should get most of the credit,'' Crum said. ''They're the ones that teach the kids what to do and how to do it. I always looked up to them because of it.''
Also entering the Hall are New York Nets coach Chuck Daly and
Cesare Rubini, one of the founders of Italian basketball who led his Milan team to
15 Italian championships, five as a player and 10 as a coach.
Elected as players were Carol Blazejowski, the most prolific scorer in the history of women's basketball, and Harry (Buddy) Jeannette, a standout backcourt player in the 1930s and 1940s.
The new members will be inducted on May 9.
Blazejowski was nominated by the women's committee, Rubini was picked by the international committee and Jeannette by the veterans committee.
SI prints annual swimsuit edition
NEW YORK Sport
s Illustrated ballyhooed its swimsuit issue Tuesday at a gathering of some of the models who posed for the 30th edition of the magazine's hardy perennial.
The models wore street clothes at the news conference.
The 1994 edition, dated Feb. 14 and appearing today, will be the first with three cover girls Kathy Ireland, Elle Macpherson and Rachel Hunter, each in a black bikini.
Another first will be the appearance of men five members of the U.S. national water polo team in the layout.
As they have for about a dozen years, demonstrators says they will march outside the magazine offices today to denounce the issue as sexually exploitive of women.
Shaw wins Senior Sl
am tourney
QUERETARO, Mexico Tom Shaw birdied two of the last four holes Tuesday to capture the inaugural Senior Slam golf tournament and collect the largest paycheck of his career.
The victory in the $500,000 event, which groups the winners of the Senior Tour's four major championships, is worth $250,000.
Shaw's two-day total of 5-under-par 139 beat Jim Colbert by two strokes. Tom Wargo was another stroke back and Jack Nicklaus finished last, six strokes behind the winner.
Shaw bogeyed the par-4 14th, dropping into a tie at 3-under with Wargo, who eagled the hole, with four holes to go.
Davis, Oakley late NBA additions
NEW YORK Antonio Davis of Indiana will replace the injured Doug Christie of the Los Angeles Lakers in the field of six players competing in the NBA slam-dunk championship on All-Star Saturday this week in Minneapolis.
Christie is sidelined by a sprained left ankle that has kept him sidelined for 11 games. Davis, averaging 8.3 points and 5.9 rebounds as a rookie for the Pacers, also will play in the first all-rookie game Saturday night.
Also, Charles Oakley of the New York Knicks, the NBA's second-leading rebounder, was chosen to replace injured Alonzo Mourning of the Charlotte Hornets on the Eastern Conference team for the All-Star game.
Oakley, who is averaging 12.5 rebounds and 12.3 points per game, had received the highest number of votes among all East players not selected as All-Star reserves in balloting by the conference's head coaches last week.
Mourning has missed the last five Hornets' games with a tear in his left calf muscle.
Nashville tickets sale are soaring
NASHVILLE, Tenn. It was anything but business as usual at the offices of the Nashville Sounds.
''I feel like Joe Carter must have felt when he hit that home run at the end of the World Series,'' club president Larry Schmittou said after Michael Jordan signed a contract
with the Class AAA American Association team.
''Every line here in our office has been busy. I've talked to some people I haven't heard from in 15 years.''
Schmittou said the Sounds, whose parent team is the Chi
cago White Sox, have already sold $60,000 worth of tickets since the basketball great's announcement.
''Most of the tickets we've sold have been season tickets, priced at $360,'' he said.
Falcons' Hebert undergoes surgery
ATLANTA Atlanta Falcons quarterback Bobby Hebert underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a tendon in his right elbow.
Hebert, who played in the Pro Bowl on Sunday night, was operated on by Dr. Frank Jobe in Los Angeles. Hebert is expected to return to Atlanta this week.
The early prognosis on his throwing elbow was excellent. The club said Hebert is expected to be tossing a football by June 1.
Hebert, 33, threw for 2,978 yards last season.
Oregon receives endowment
EUGENE, Ore. The largest gift ever presented to the University of Oregon athletic department, $2.15 mil
lion, has been given by a former football player at the school.
The donation will be used to establish an endowment that will pay the head football coach's salary, university officials said at a news conference Tuesday. The present salary is just over $100,000 per year.
As interest from the endowment accumulates, university officials are hopeful money also will be available for other purposes.
''Although this person wants to remain anonymous, we are thrilled to announce that we already have in hand a stock contribution of $2.15 million that's been cashed in and the money is in hand already,'' said Rich Brooks, who serves as both athletic director and head football coach at Oregon.
The money currently going to that salary will be shifted to help balance the athletic department budget and bolster women's sports, Brooks said.
''All of our programs will benefit. Obviously it strengthens the resolve of the football program as well because you have the financial backing that's designated for that sport. But it also frees up revenues,'' Brooks said.
The donation follows a $1 million gift to the athletic department last August from Harold and Margaret Taylor of Milwaukie.
Bonds among ESPY nominees
NEW YORK Baseball star Barry Bonds, race car driver Nigel Mansell and Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward have been nominated for the ESPY award as male athlete of the year.
The nominees for top female athlete are tennis star Steffi Graf, jockey Julie Krone and former Texas Tech basketball standout Sheryl Swoopes.
Sixty athletes and six teams were nominated in 23 categories for ESPY awards, which honor excellence in sports performance. The second annual awards will be presented Feb. 28 in New York during a telecast on ESPN.