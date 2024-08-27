There's no doubt about it, the allergy season is upon us.
The air is thick with several pollens, Lewiston allergist William C. Mannschreck reported Wednesday.
Juniper, birch and cottonwood all registered high in air samples taken in Lewiston during the past
week, he said.
''These are causing significant problems for people with allergies,'' the doctor said. His patients load is certainly up, he added.
The pollen count per 10 cubic meters was: alder 3; birch 55; juniper 425; grass 2; and cottonwood-aspen 527.
No molds were counted in the air during the week, probably because of a technical problem with the test equipment, Mannschreck said.