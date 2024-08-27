20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Oct. 27, 2004

Following the defeat earlier this month of a $34.8 million bond to build a new Lewiston High School, board members said they would have to listen to the community to find out the reasons why.

It appears the listening process has begun. Superintendent Joy Rapp said Tuesday board members are starting to sift through scores of cards, e-mails and telephone calls they have received since the Oct. 12 bond failed.

“What we’re currently doing is gathering and synthesizing all of the comments, concerns and advice that has come in from the community following the election,” Rapp said.

The response, she added, has been enormous.