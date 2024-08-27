20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Nov. 3, 2004

Idaho County voters elected two Democrats, replacing two Republicans in a commission wrought with turmoil.

Jim Rehder and Randy Doman, who have often been teamed up in letters to the editor and campaign support, held off their competition to return the county’s newly revived Democratic Party to the commission for the first time in many years.

“Democrats in a Republican county is a tough one,” Rehder said after winning Tuesday night.