20 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 3, 2004
Idaho County voters elected two Democrats, replacing two Republicans in a commission wrought with turmoil.
Jim Rehder and Randy Doman, who have often been teamed up in letters to the editor and campaign support, held off their competition to return the county’s newly revived Democratic Party to the commission for the first time in many years.
“Democrats in a Republican county is a tough one,” Rehder said after winning Tuesday night.
———
ASOTIN — The City of Asotin faced disappointment Tuesday as its property tax proposition to fund police and fire services failed.
It was the only proposition on the Asotin County ballot that didn’t pass.
Asotin residents voted 326 no to 150 yes votes, or 68.49 percent against.
It would have raised the property tax by 86 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.