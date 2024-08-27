Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopNovember 3, 2024

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Nov. 3, 2004

Idaho County voters elected two Democrats, replacing two Republicans in a commission wrought with turmoil.

Jim Rehder and Randy Doman, who have often been teamed up in letters to the editor and campaign support, held off their competition to return the county’s newly revived Democratic Party to the commission for the first time in many years.

“Democrats in a Republican county is a tough one,” Rehder said after winning Tuesday night.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

ASOTIN — The City of Asotin faced disappointment Tuesday as its property tax proposition to fund police and fire services failed.

It was the only proposition on the Asotin County ballot that didn’t pass.

Asotin residents voted 326 no to 150 yes votes, or 68.49 percent against.

It would have raised the property tax by 86 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Advertisement
Related
The ScoopNov. 3
Top Ten
The ScoopNov. 3
Of mice and men ... and women and grandmas
The ScoopNov. 3
60 Years Ago
The ScoopNov. 3
Co-parents can learn to put the children first on Halloween
Related
Protect those fall-planted bulbs over winter
The ScoopNov. 3
Protect those fall-planted bulbs over winter
Important info about recent E. coli outbreak and onions
The ScoopNov. 3
Important info about recent E. coli outbreak and onions
What’s in a name? Look to history for some ‘olde’ dog monikers
The ScoopNov. 3
What’s in a name? Look to history for some ‘olde’ dog monikers
PHOTOS: Autumnal Bright colors paint the trees
The ScoopNov. 3
PHOTOS: Autumnal Bright colors paint the trees
The ScoopNov. 3
Senior Calendar
In a tale, when death arrives as a dog, it must be spooky season
The ScoopOct. 27
In a tale, when death arrives as a dog, it must be spooky season
Top Ten
The ScoopOct. 27
Top Ten
PHOTOS: Exploring nuclear ground zero
The ScoopOct. 27
PHOTOS: Exploring nuclear ground zero
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy