20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Nov. 10, 2004

This winter, an outdoor gas fireplace, a professional sound system and a fresh apple pies center will become permanent fixtures at Lewiston’s Locomotive Park.

The fireplace may be the only one of its kind in the Northwest.

“I knew a lot of people who loved to come down here, except it was too cold,” said Larry Kopczynski of Lewiston. “Now they don’t have that excuse.”