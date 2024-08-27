20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Dec. 8, 2004

ASOTIN — The city of Asotin is preparing for a festive weekend featuring the annual lighted Christmas parade, which rolls down Second Street Saturday.

Some new decorations are up this year, including candy canes and garland-wrapped utility poles on First Street. A train display has been placed by the sewer treatment plant on the outskirts of town, and a Christmas tree is standing in the lot by city hall, according to Jennifer Bly, city clerk.

“We are very excited,” Bly says. “We’re looking forward to a fun weekend and another great parade, and it was so nice to have help getting ready this year.”