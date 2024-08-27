Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopDecember 15, 2024

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 15, 2004

Groundbreaking for an 11-unit, 62-bed apartment building to house Lewis-Clark State College students could take place as soon as the end of January.

It is expected to be the first of two buildings housing a total of 120 students on Fourth Street between Eighth and Ninth avenues, Kent Sailsbery of Lewiston told the Normal Hill Planning Area Task Force Tuesday night.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The first three-story structure would have nine units with six bedrooms each and two units with two bedrooms each. The two-bedroom units would be set up for two students per bedroom.

———

If the Port of Clarkston helps, Asotin County might have representation on a regional board overseeing artwork by Maya Lin just outside Clarkston and in other Washington and Oregon locations.

Michelle Peters, executive director of the Hells Canyon Visitor Association, would like to attend six meetings of the Confluence Project board.

But the association doesn’t have the $1,000 to $1,500 for travel expenses to the meetings, which would be in Oregon and Washington, Peters said.

Peters made her case for the money at Tuesday’s meeting of Port of Clarkston.

Related
The ScoopDec. 15
Top Ten
The ScoopDec. 15
60 Years Ago
The ScoopDec. 15
Christmas wish list for seniors
The ScoopDec. 15
40 Years Ago
Related
Here’s why the children should keep talking
The ScoopDec. 15
Here’s why the children should keep talking
PHOTOS: Winter Spirit 2024
The ScoopDec. 15
PHOTOS: Winter Spirit 2024
Here are some quick answers to quick questions about pets
The ScoopDec. 15
Here are some quick answers to quick questions about pets
These days, screen tests aren’t just for movie stars
The ScoopDec. 8
These days, screen tests aren’t just for movie stars
Sanitizing best practices for clean cutting boards
The ScoopDec. 8
Sanitizing best practices for clean cutting boards
Top Ten
The ScoopDec. 8
Top Ten
Grief is difficult so grant yourself grace
The ScoopDec. 8
Grief is difficult so grant yourself grace
Memories of a small-town Christmas
The ScoopDec. 8
Memories of a small-town Christmas
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy