20 Years Ago

The first three-story structure would have nine units with six bedrooms each and two units with two bedrooms each. The two-bedroom units would be set up for two students per bedroom.

If the Port of Clarkston helps, Asotin County might have representation on a regional board overseeing artwork by Maya Lin just outside Clarkston and in other Washington and Oregon locations.

Michelle Peters, executive director of the Hells Canyon Visitor Association, would like to attend six meetings of the Confluence Project board.

But the association doesn’t have the $1,000 to $1,500 for travel expenses to the meetings, which would be in Oregon and Washington, Peters said.

Peters made her case for the money at Tuesday’s meeting of Port of Clarkston.