20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 22, 2004

The Hells Canyon National Recreation Area office at Clarkston will stay where it is, and efforts to charge a small fee for visiting the canyon will lie dormant for now.

Steve Ellis, the new supervisor of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, delivered those messages when he visited with Forest Service employees in Clarkston recently and met with representatives of Idaho’s congressional delegation and the Nez Perce Tribe.

The forest has struggled with shrinking recreation budgets the past few years and at one time considered closing its office in Clarkston. Ellis says that option is off the table.