The ScoopDecember 22, 2024

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 22, 2004

The Hells Canyon National Recreation Area office at Clarkston will stay where it is, and efforts to charge a small fee for visiting the canyon will lie dormant for now.

Steve Ellis, the new supervisor of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, delivered those messages when he visited with Forest Service employees in Clarkston recently and met with representatives of Idaho’s congressional delegation and the Nez Perce Tribe.

The forest has struggled with shrinking recreation budgets the past few years and at one time considered closing its office in Clarkston. Ellis says that option is off the table.

———

PULLMAN — Horizon Air will not be leaving the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, contrary to information being spread by one of Washington’s top aviation officials, according to airport manager Robb Parish.

Washington Department of Transportation Aviation Director John Siebold said Tuesday he may have left the wrong impression at a recent meeting of the airport’s ad hoc planning committee.

“I think some of my comments were taken out of context, and the message got distorted in the meeting,” Siebold said.

A Port of Whitman commissioner, Robert Gronholz, left the meeting thinking loss of commercial service to the airport seemed imminent. He reported as much to the other two commissioners, according to the Dec. 9 commission meeting minutes.

But Parish said the opposite is true. Horizon’s local runs are profitable, he said, and the airport may indeed expand to allow larger aircraft to land.

