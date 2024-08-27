Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopDecember 29, 2024

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 29, 2004

Prairie-River Library District branches in Lapwai, Kooskia, Nezperce, Winchester, Culdesac and Peck will upgrade their connections to cyberspace with a $42,500 grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The grants help libraries provide free public-access computing. The libraries will change from modem-based connections to dedicated, high-speed connections. In addition, the grant will pay for training for librarians on a variety of technology-related services.

The district is partnering with CompuNet to provide wireless access at some of its branches. To offset the continued maintenance costs of the upgrade, the district is seeking community partners interested in receiving wireless service.

Related
The ScoopDec. 29
The little house that sat empty and alone is full once again
The ScoopDec. 29
40 Years Ago
The ScoopDec. 29
Looking back: top Tribune and Daily News photos of 2024
The ScoopDec. 29
60 Years Ago
Related
Badmouthing an ex is never a good idea
The ScoopDec. 29
Badmouthing an ex is never a good idea
The ScoopDec. 29
Club Notes
The ScoopDec. 29
Senior Calendar
The ScoopDec. 29
Northwest Bestsellers
Club Notes
The ScoopDec. 22
Club Notes
Garden clubs around the region provided flowering of our towns
The ScoopDec. 22
Garden clubs around the region provided flowering of our towns
Mom makes huge error in exluding son’s stepchildren
The ScoopDec. 22
Mom makes huge error in exluding son’s stepchildren
I’ve been searching through the Christmas lost and found
The ScoopDec. 22
I’ve been searching through the Christmas lost and found
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy