20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Jan. 5, 2005

About 1,600 children’s books are on their way to a Florida elementary school that was devastated by last summer’s Hurricane Charley, compliments of students at Lewiston’s Webster, McGhee and Whitman schools.

A group of sixth-graders loaded boxes of books onto a Swift Transport truck Tuesday afternoon. The books will help resupply the library at East Elementary School in Punta Gorda, Fla., which was destroyed in the Aug. 13 hurricane.

Students earned the books through a book fair sponsored by the Scholastic publishing company. The company donated one book for every book sold at the fair.