Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopJanuary 12, 2025

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Jan. 12, 2005

The Nez Perce Tribe could end up with all of the land the federal government has identified as available for tribal acquisition as part of the proposed settlement to its water rights claims.

The terms of the agreement allow the tribe to purchase up to $7 million worth of land in the Clearwater Basin now owned by the federal government and administered by the Bureau of Land Management.

When the agreement was announced last May, those who worked on it estimated the value of the nearly 11,300 acres of land selected as transferable to the tribe would exceed the ceiling and the tribe would have to pick and choose from the pool.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

ASOTIN — Asotin County commissioners approved a conditional use permit for nine storage units on 13th Street in Clarkston.

The planning commission recommended denial of the request from John Sharp, because of concerns about congestion in the area and site distance.

The commissioners said Monday they don’t like to go against the planning commission, but the site distance was found satisfactory by the county engineer, and the nine units should not impact traffic in the area.

Related
The ScoopJan. 12
Senior Calendar
The ScoopJan. 12
After a breakup, meeting someone new can require diplomacy
The ScoopJan. 12
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopJan. 12
PHOTOS: Crime spree: solved!
Related
Top Ten
The ScoopJan. 12
Top Ten
Looking ahead: likely garden trends for this year
The ScoopJan. 12
Looking ahead: likely garden trends for this year
It’s snow problem: These new winter weather terms are chill
The ScoopJan. 12
It’s snow problem: These new winter weather terms are chill
The ScoopJan. 12
60 Years Ago
Wrapping up 2024 and here’s to staying healthy in 2025
The ScoopJan. 5
Wrapping up 2024 and here’s to staying healthy in 2025
PHOTOS: A bracing start to the New Year
The ScoopJan. 5
PHOTOS: A bracing start to the New Year
A step-by-step guide to renovating a neglected garden
The ScoopJan. 5
A step-by-step guide to renovating a neglected garden
How can you properly be co-parents when you can’t agree?
The ScoopJan. 5
How can you properly be co-parents when you can’t agree?
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy