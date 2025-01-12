20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Jan. 12, 2005

The Nez Perce Tribe could end up with all of the land the federal government has identified as available for tribal acquisition as part of the proposed settlement to its water rights claims.

The terms of the agreement allow the tribe to purchase up to $7 million worth of land in the Clearwater Basin now owned by the federal government and administered by the Bureau of Land Management.

When the agreement was announced last May, those who worked on it estimated the value of the nearly 11,300 acres of land selected as transferable to the tribe would exceed the ceiling and the tribe would have to pick and choose from the pool.