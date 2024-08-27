Sections
The ScoopJanuary 19, 2025

20 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Jan. 19, 2005

LAPWAI — Andrew Quint and the Genesee Bulldogs were looking to slay another Whitepine League giant. But this time, the giant prevailed.

Lapwai withstood a spirited Genesee effort, defeating the Bulldogs 62-57 in a WPL showdown Tuesday night at Lapwai Elementary School that ultimately came down to size vs. speed.

Genesee, which had toppled WPL heavyweight Troy 44-42 last Thursday, received a 20-point effort from Quint. But the Bulldogs simply didn’t have an answer for Lapwai posts Dom Church and Jay Leighton, who stand 6-foot-4 and 6-5, respectively.

MOSCOW — The room overflowed Tuesday evening with people wearing Western hats, seed caps and boots as members of the Latah County Planning Commission found themselves corralled by complaints.

The discussion swirled around proposed changes to the county’s land-use ordinance, and one hour into a public hearing, Commission Chairman John Hunt conceded the need for re-evaluation.

“We’re going to have to go back to the drawing board,” he told a standing-room-only crowd of mostly farmers, ranchers and people concerned about what they fear will be unnecessary restrictions on cattle, horses and other livestock.

The hearing had to be moved from the usual meeting room in the courthouse basement to a larger upstairs courtroom.

