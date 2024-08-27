20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Jan. 19, 2005

LAPWAI — Andrew Quint and the Genesee Bulldogs were looking to slay another Whitepine League giant. But this time, the giant prevailed.

Lapwai withstood a spirited Genesee effort, defeating the Bulldogs 62-57 in a WPL showdown Tuesday night at Lapwai Elementary School that ultimately came down to size vs. speed.

Genesee, which had toppled WPL heavyweight Troy 44-42 last Thursday, received a 20-point effort from Quint. But the Bulldogs simply didn’t have an answer for Lapwai posts Dom Church and Jay Leighton, who stand 6-foot-4 and 6-5, respectively.