20 Years Ago

A little more than 6,400 voters showed up at the polls, out of 17,622 registered voters in the district.

Rapp expressed disappointment in the vote result.

———

The Clarkston City Council’s delay on a rezoning request at the Port of Clarkston could affect plans for a new building there, according to Rick Davis, the port’s top employee.

Richard Flerchinger, co-owner of D&S Electrical Contractors in Clarkston, wants to construct a building with 3,600 square feet on the main floor and additional space in the basement in the 900 block of Port Way.

The building would make it possible for Flerchinger to move his business from a downtown Clarkston location at 829 Fifth St. to the port.