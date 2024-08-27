20 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Oct. 20, 2004

PULLMAN — John Fabian of Port Ludlow, a retired NASA astronaut, has been appointed to the Washington State University Board of Regents.

Fabian, a 1962 WSU graduate, will replace William Marler. Marler stepped down earlier this year to join the state Higher Education Coordinating Board.

A graduate of Pullman High School, Fabian earned a master’s degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology and a doctorate from the University of Washington. He became an astronaut in 1979 and logged more than 300 hours in space on two flights: space shuttle Challenger in 1983 and Discovery in 1985.