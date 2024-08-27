40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Oct. 27, 1984

CHENEY — What appeared to be a tossup on paper, was quickly transformed into a Frontier League prep football rout on a cold and windy field Friday night.

Cheney High not only brought a 4-1 league record into the match, but also boasted the league’s top passer, rusher and receiver.

But combining an impenetrable defense with an opportunistic offense, the Pullman Greyhounds rolled to a 31-point lead and held on to defeat the Blackhawks 31-14 to clinch their sixth Frontier League title — their first since 1979.