The ScoopNovember 3, 2024

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Nov. 3, 1984

MOSCOW — Funding cuts have not taken the public out of public television.

That is what Suzanne Weil told reporters here Friday afternoon. Weil, senior vice president of programing for the Public Broadcasting System in Minneapolis, Minn., was here to address the Friends of KUID banquet Friday night.

Weil said that despite drastic cuts in federal funding for public television, it has not compromised its programming to garner support from private corporations.

———

Lee Vickers, president of Lewis-Clark State College, may be a candidate for the presidency at Idaho State University.

Vickers told the Tribune Friday night he had been “nominated” to replace former ISU President Myron (Barney) Coulter. Coulter left the Pocatello campus last summer to take a position in South Carolina. Clifton Trump has been serving as acting vice president in the interim.

Vickers, who was appointed president of LCSC in December 1977, said he has not submitted an application for the ISU position. When asked if he is interested in filling that slot, he said, “At this point, I’m not sure. Perhaps.”

