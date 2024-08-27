40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Nov. 3, 1984

MOSCOW — Funding cuts have not taken the public out of public television.

That is what Suzanne Weil told reporters here Friday afternoon. Weil, senior vice president of programing for the Public Broadcasting System in Minneapolis, Minn., was here to address the Friends of KUID banquet Friday night.

Weil said that despite drastic cuts in federal funding for public television, it has not compromised its programming to garner support from private corporations.