The ScoopNovember 10, 2024

40 Years Ago

Lewiston Tribune

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Nov. 10, 1984

MOSCOW — Playing nearly error-free football, the Asotin Panthers breezed through their first state playoff game Friday night with a 34-0 win over Wilbur.

“I knew we had the capabilities to play that well,” said Rick Wilcox, the Asotin coach. “It was just a matter of finding the confidence to do that.”

The Panthers showed plenty of confidence, and also plenty of defensive strength and offensive firepower in the first-round game of the Washington Class B-11 state football playoffs at the Kibbie Dome.

———

The Idaho Permanent Building Fund Advisory Council decided Friday at Lewiston that if no additional money is made available, no new state building construction or major improvements can be funded.

Council members agreed that the state building budget of about $6.2 million isn’t enough money to do more than pay for maintenance of state buildings.

The council decided that the money available in fiscal year 1986, beyond the need for maintenance, should go to constructing a Psychiatric Unit at State Hospital South at Blackfoot.

