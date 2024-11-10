40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Nov. 10, 1984

MOSCOW — Playing nearly error-free football, the Asotin Panthers breezed through their first state playoff game Friday night with a 34-0 win over Wilbur.

“I knew we had the capabilities to play that well,” said Rick Wilcox, the Asotin coach. “It was just a matter of finding the confidence to do that.”

The Panthers showed plenty of confidence, and also plenty of defensive strength and offensive firepower in the first-round game of the Washington Class B-11 state football playoffs at the Kibbie Dome.