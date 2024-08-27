40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Nov. 17, 1984

SPOKANE — The proposal for a statewide higher education “superboard” didn’t come as a surprise to Washington State University President Glenn Terrell on Friday.

During a meeting with the WSU Board of Regents at Spokane, Terrell said he has it on “pretty good authority” that legislation aimed at establishing a statewide governing board will be introduced in the next session beginning in January.

“Certainly there is a wide range of interest in changing higher education in Washington,” Terrell said. “We will see a sharp change in the governing of higher education in the next year of two.”