40 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 17, 1984
SPOKANE — The proposal for a statewide higher education “superboard” didn’t come as a surprise to Washington State University President Glenn Terrell on Friday.
During a meeting with the WSU Board of Regents at Spokane, Terrell said he has it on “pretty good authority” that legislation aimed at establishing a statewide governing board will be introduced in the next session beginning in January.
“Certainly there is a wide range of interest in changing higher education in Washington,” Terrell said. “We will see a sharp change in the governing of higher education in the next year of two.”
———
KOOSKIA — The shortage of law enforcement officers here is only a temporary problem and will be solved when the new sheriff takes office.
Some people in Kooskia have been concerned about the lack of Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to patrol the area. The city of Kooskia has contracted deputies with Idaho County and usually about four deputies are assigned to the area.
Recently, however, three deputies have been resigned and no replacements have been appointed.