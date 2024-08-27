Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopDecember 8, 2024

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 8, 1984

The Valley club for midget-car racing may race at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds next year, instead of the Lewiston Roundup Grounds.

Fair Manager Craig Jones asked the fair board Thursday whether the midget-car racers could hold their racing season — April through September — at the fair grounds.

The Roundup facility has a dirt track and the fairgrounds has an asphalt track, which is better for the racers, Jones said.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

Idaho Gov. John V. Evans presented an award for achievement in promoting world trade to Potlatch Corp.’s Idaho Pulp and Paperboard Division of Lewiston Thursday night, saying he suspects the company is the largest exporter in the state.

The awards were given to seven firms or corporations doing business in the state during a banquet at Boise observing the governor’s first world trade day.

The award to Potlatch was for excellence in export marketing among companies with more than 100 employees.

Related
The ScoopDec. 8
These days, screen tests aren’t just for movie stars
The ScoopDec. 8
20 Years Ago
The ScoopDec. 8
Club Notes
The ScoopDec. 8
Sanitizing best practices for clean cutting boards
Related
Top Ten
The ScoopDec. 8
Top Ten
Grief is difficult so grant yourself grace
The ScoopDec. 8
Grief is difficult so grant yourself grace
Memories of a small-town Christmas
The ScoopDec. 8
Memories of a small-town Christmas
When pets die — large or small — take care not to run afoul of law
The ScoopDec. 8
When pets die — large or small — take care not to run afoul of law
Northwest Bestsellers
The ScoopDec. 8
Northwest Bestsellers
Reconsidering how best to deal with those feral cat colonies
The ScoopDec. 1
Reconsidering how best to deal with those feral cat colonies
Club Notes
The ScoopDec. 1
Club Notes
Behind the camera: astrophotography
The ScoopDec. 1
Behind the camera: astrophotography
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy