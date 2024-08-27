40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Dec. 8, 1984

The Valley club for midget-car racing may race at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds next year, instead of the Lewiston Roundup Grounds.

Fair Manager Craig Jones asked the fair board Thursday whether the midget-car racers could hold their racing season — April through September — at the fair grounds.

The Roundup facility has a dirt track and the fairgrounds has an asphalt track, which is better for the racers, Jones said.