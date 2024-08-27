Sections
The ScoopDecember 22, 2024

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 22, 1984

MOSCOW — Thomas O. Bell, acting academic vice president at the University of Idaho, was named to that post on a permanent basis Friday morning by UI President Richard D. Gibb.

“Dr. Bell is bright, honest and knows the state,” Gibb said in announcing his decision. “Our new vice president is very creative. While he has a gentle administrative touch, he can be firm when necessary.

“We want someone who brings fresh ideas from some other state, but we also want that person to have always lived within the state,” the president said.

———

The Clarkston High School Wood Working Club, supervised by teachers Dirk Klover and Lyle Cable, has won the Idaho competition of the Ann Phipps award for outstanding contribution to a Head Start program.

The group’s name has been forwarded to the national competition, said Frances Mathison, Lewiston-Clarkston Head Start director.

Mathison also announced that local winners of a Head Start essay contest have won at the state level and will advance to national competition.

