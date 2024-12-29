40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Dec. 29, 1984

The Lewiston City Council voted Friday to apply for a $10,000 state grant to study residential uses of solar energy.

Members also approved Mayor Gene Mueller’s appointment of a 20-member Model Conservation Standards Advisory Committee to coordinate the solar-energy effort with Nez Perce and Asotin counties and Clarkston and Lapwai city governments.

The council met in a special session in place of meetings Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.