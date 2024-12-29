Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopDecember 29, 2024

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 29, 1984

The Lewiston City Council voted Friday to apply for a $10,000 state grant to study residential uses of solar energy.

Members also approved Mayor Gene Mueller’s appointment of a 20-member Model Conservation Standards Advisory Committee to coordinate the solar-energy effort with Nez Perce and Asotin counties and Clarkston and Lapwai city governments.

The council met in a special session in place of meetings Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

Idaho Gov. John V. Evans has appointed Lewiston City Council member Marion L. Shinn to a newly created Idaho Water Quality Programs Advisory Committee.

Shinn, a retired Lewiston educator, had served for three years on a state Municipal Facilities Construction Advisory Committee, which recently was dissolved.

He said the new committee has broader responsibilities with emphasis on water purification from all sources. It also is composed of representatives of agriculture and other industries instead of just municipalities.

Related
The ScoopDec. 29
The little house that sat empty and alone is full once again
The ScoopDec. 29
Looking back: top Tribune and Daily News photos of 2024
The ScoopDec. 29
20 Years Ago
The ScoopDec. 29
60 Years Ago
Related
Badmouthing an ex is never a good idea
The ScoopDec. 29
Badmouthing an ex is never a good idea
The ScoopDec. 29
Club Notes
The ScoopDec. 29
Senior Calendar
The ScoopDec. 29
Northwest Bestsellers
Club Notes
The ScoopDec. 22
Club Notes
Garden clubs around the region provided flowering of our towns
The ScoopDec. 22
Garden clubs around the region provided flowering of our towns
Mom makes huge error in exluding son’s stepchildren
The ScoopDec. 22
Mom makes huge error in exluding son’s stepchildren
I’ve been searching through the Christmas lost and found
The ScoopDec. 22
I’ve been searching through the Christmas lost and found
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy