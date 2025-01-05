40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Jan. 5, 1985

Port of Clarkston commissioners agreed Friday to spend about $50,000 in the next three months to get the port’s crane in working order.

The surplus crane, shipped to Clarkston from the Port of Astoria in November, will cost the port here a total of about $80,000, according to Manager Gary Neal. Neal estimated the crane’s value at “somewhere in the neighborhood of $500,000.”

Neal said the port will spend about $35,000 to refurbish the crane and $15,000 to strengthen the dock on which it will operate.