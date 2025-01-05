Sections
The ScoopJanuary 5, 2025

40 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Jan. 5, 1985

Port of Clarkston commissioners agreed Friday to spend about $50,000 in the next three months to get the port’s crane in working order.

The surplus crane, shipped to Clarkston from the Port of Astoria in November, will cost the port here a total of about $80,000, according to Manager Gary Neal. Neal estimated the crane’s value at “somewhere in the neighborhood of $500,000.”

Neal said the port will spend about $35,000 to refurbish the crane and $15,000 to strengthen the dock on which it will operate.

———

LAPWAI — In an effort to preserve an important part of their heritage, some Nez Perce Indians are taking a course in their native language.

About 25 are participating in the twice-a-week courses at the Veterans Memorial Building at Lapwai. All are tribal employees. But the course, intended to keep the native tongue alive, is open to any member of the Nez Perce Tribe.

The course was launched at the behest of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, governing-body of the tribe, because the language is fading out. It is being taught initially by Allen P. Slickpoo, the NPTEC secretary and a tribal historian who speaks the language.

