40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Jan. 12, 1985

Nez Perce County has decided to lease road graders, rather than buying them.

Of the eight road graders owned by the county, two will be traded in this year for leases on new graders. That way, the road department is not spending a large chunk of its budget at one time for equipment, said Dave Seubert, head of the road department.

County commissioners awarded lease contracts Wednesday to two companies. Four bids were submitted. The contracts for each of the two road graders did not go to the lowest bidders, but commission Chairman Robert L. Huddleston said the two awarded were the only two that met the bid specifications.