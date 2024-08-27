40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Jan. 19, 1985

A five-year master development plan for the Lewiston Fire Department will be prepared by a citizens advisory, committee, under the direction of the Lewiston City Council.

Applications will be sought within the next few weeks from persons interested in serving on the committee. The final selection of 15 to 20 people will be made by the council probably by mid-February.

Fire Chief Merle D. Frank said the department has never had a master plan that extended much beyond each budget year. “It’s always been crisis management,” he said.