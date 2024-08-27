40 Years Ago

“We want to avoid some of the problems that can happen when a system gets larger,” she said. “You can lose touch with your customers.”

PULLMAN — The delivery of higher education in Spokane is out of control and there’s only one affordable solution.

That was the salespitch Washington State University President Glenn Terrell offered the state Senate Education Committee Friday in promoting his plea for merging Eastern Washington University into WSU.

“The merger proposal is based on the assumption that population centers like Spokane desperately need the resources of a research university,” Terrell told the senators who held a rare meeting at WSU.