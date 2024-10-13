40 Years Ago

If all goes well, he said, Pacific Transportation, a railroad consulting and equipment firm, could have the new railroad in operation by next March.

Lewiston High Homecoming Queen Kathy Kenyon presided over a wet but successful conclusion to Homecoming Week Friday evening.

Kenyon and her court were introduced at halftime of Lewiston’s football game against Sandpoint at Bengal Field and the Bengals then went on to dump the Bulldogs, 34-7.

Introduced along with Kenyon were senior princesses Jill Daubert and Kim Beck, junior princess Lorie Anderson and sophomore princess Stacy Speicher.