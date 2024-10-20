40 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Oct. 20, 1984

Paving of U.S. Highway 12 between Arrow Bridge and Lenore is expected to begin in about a week, according to Boyd Rood, assistant Lewiston District engineer for the Idaho Department of Transportation District of Highways.

A guard rail has been moved back and the shoulders cleared in preparation for excavation and placement of the rock base, which will begin Monday or Tuesday, Rood said. That should be finished by the end of the week, so that repaving can begin the following week.

Rood said the highway won’t be closed during the work, but there will be 10- or 15-minute delays at intervals throughout the 12-mile project. Pilot cars will be used to guide traffic through the construction.