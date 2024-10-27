60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Oct. 27, 1964

The Lewiston High School coed football game scheduled for last night was postponed by Principal Frank B. Clark because of examinations during this week.

“It’s an unwritten rule to allow nothing during exam week,” he said. The first quarter of the school term ends Friday.

He said he didn’t know who decided to schedule the once-postponed game for yesterday, but the coaches and teams were informed Friday that the game was postponed until Nov. 3 at Bengal Field.