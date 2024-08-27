60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Nov. 3, 1964

ASOTIN — Asotin County commissioners reported Monday the receipt of an additional $3,500 in state funds toward maintenance and operation of the Asotin County fairgrounds.

The commissioners set Nov. 26 for opening bids for three new cars for the sheriff’s department.

Archie Claassen, Clarkston Heights, asked for improvements on Meyer’s Ridge Road and commissioners said they plan some work on it this winter. The commissioners said Critchfield Gulch Road is to be oiled next year.