The ScoopNovember 10, 2024

60 Years Ago

Lewiston Tribune

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Nov. 10, 1964

GRANGEVILLE — A pontoon ferry across the Salmon River east of Riggins will be put back into service as soon as parts to repair its motor arrive, but the ferry’s day’s are numbered, according to Roy Wisdom, Riggins, an Idaho County commissioner.

Speaking after the close of a meeting of the County Board of Commissioners Monday, Wisdom said the board has decided to take the ferry out of service next Monday night. If the parts arrive Tuesday as expected, that would mean that the ferry will be in operation six more days, he said.

Wisdom told the commissioners traffic on the ferry had declined in recent days and although suspension of service would work some degree of hardship on residents of the area. “It’s the best thing we could come up with.”

———

PULLMAN — Washington State football coach Bert Clark sent his Cougars out into the rain Monday afternoon running mock plays against the anticipated Texas Tech defense and offense.

WSU meets the Texas Red Raiders Saturday in Lubbock and will try to revenge last season’s 16-7 loss at the hands of the Texans. That meeting was the first between the two schools.

Clark also drilled his squad on punt coverage Monday.

