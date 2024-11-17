Sections
The ScoopNovember 17, 2024

60 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Nov. 17, 1964

ASOTIN — A plat of about 20 acres of southeastern Clarkston Heights known as Highland Heights Third Addition was approved Monday by county commissioners. The area is owned by Ralph and Gilbert Curtiss and Harold Yochum, and it is planned for development into a residential district.

The commissioners took under consideration bids from three area firms for remodeling and repainting the front and east side of the Asotin County courthouse. Included in the front section will be a part of an adjoining building which the county recently purchased and which houses the county extension offices.

General contractors submitting bids were Schmidt & Hagen, Lewiston $14,386; Kenaston & Huntley, Lewiston $6,902 for one part of the work and $3,095 for the remainder, and T.R. Pope, Clarkston, $12,337, or lesser amounts for portions of the job.

———

MOSCOW — A new Art and Architectural building at the University of Idaho came a step closer to realization last weekend when working drawings of the building were authorized at Boise by the advisory council of the permanent building fund for the building. University officials hope that the building will be ready for use by the fall of 1965.

The proposed four-story, brick-faced structure will occupy a portion of the present art building, adjacent to the women’s gymnasium and near the Administration Building. The present structure is a frame building constructed in 1911 and called Lewis Court.

The old building, which will be demolished to make room for the new one, had a checkered career. It was at one time of another a field house complete with sawdust floor, a dormitory, and, since 1939, a classroom-laboratory building housing the department of art and architecture.

