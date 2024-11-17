60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Nov. 17, 1964

ASOTIN — A plat of about 20 acres of southeastern Clarkston Heights known as Highland Heights Third Addition was approved Monday by county commissioners. The area is owned by Ralph and Gilbert Curtiss and Harold Yochum, and it is planned for development into a residential district.

The commissioners took under consideration bids from three area firms for remodeling and repainting the front and east side of the Asotin County courthouse. Included in the front section will be a part of an adjoining building which the county recently purchased and which houses the county extension offices.

General contractors submitting bids were Schmidt & Hagen, Lewiston $14,386; Kenaston & Huntley, Lewiston $6,902 for one part of the work and $3,095 for the remainder, and T.R. Pope, Clarkston, $12,337, or lesser amounts for portions of the job.