Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopDecember 15, 2024

60 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Dec. 15, 1964

The Lewiston City Council voted last night to supply to the Idaho Municipal League data for a feasibility study to determine whether the city’s employes should be brought under the state retirement plan.

That action was recommended by Councilman Robert W. Olin, chairman of a committee which has been considering a request by employes that the state plan be studied.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In supporting Olin’s motion, Councilmen Paul H. Wise, Robert M. Meads and Tillmer E. Davidson said they felt consideration of changes in the police retirement plan should continue.

———

ASOTIN — A bid of $9,226.88 by Kenaston & Huntley, Lewiston, apparently was the lowest of five opened at a special meeting of the Asotin City Council Monday night for building a cover over the municipal reservoir. All were taken under advisement until the council’s regular meeting of Dec. 21.

The Lewiston firm would charge an additional $526.50 for using pressure-treated lumber sheathing in the construction. Neal Builders, Clarkston, bid $9,516 for the standard construction and added $750 for using the specially treated materials.

T.R. Pope Construction Co., Clarkston entered a bid of $9,887.46, with an extra $256 for the alternate material. W.G. Meyers & Sons, Spokane, bid $13,015.60 and would deduct $1,140 for the pressure-treated lumber sheathing. W.H. Gregory & Co., Spokane, would charge $13,364 plus $200 for the alternate sheathing.

Related
The ScoopDec. 15
Top Ten
The ScoopDec. 15
Christmas wish list for seniors
The ScoopDec. 15
40 Years Ago
The ScoopDec. 15
Here’s why the children should keep talking
Related
PHOTOS: Winter Spirit 2024
The ScoopDec. 15
PHOTOS: Winter Spirit 2024
Here are some quick answers to quick questions about pets
The ScoopDec. 15
Here are some quick answers to quick questions about pets
These days, screen tests aren’t just for movie stars
The ScoopDec. 8
These days, screen tests aren’t just for movie stars
Sanitizing best practices for clean cutting boards
The ScoopDec. 8
Sanitizing best practices for clean cutting boards
Top Ten
The ScoopDec. 8
Top Ten
Grief is difficult so grant yourself grace
The ScoopDec. 8
Grief is difficult so grant yourself grace
Memories of a small-town Christmas
The ScoopDec. 8
Memories of a small-town Christmas
When pets die — large or small — take care not to run afoul of law
The ScoopDec. 8
When pets die — large or small — take care not to run afoul of law
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy