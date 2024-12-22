60 Years Ago

From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 22, 1964
Unable to get to their lighted start atop Lewiston Hill for repairs by surface transportation Sunday, Clarkston Junior Chamber of Commerce members took to the air to get there by helicopter yesterday to do the job.
Jaycee President Earl M. Cash and Lawrence Hogan were heading across the snow-packed road from the Lewiston Spiral Highway to the star Sunday in a Jeep driven by H.L. Turner. Turner’s son, Bill was with them. They got about one-third of the way to the star when the rear axle of the Jeep broke, according to Cash. They had about two miles ahead of them and several hundred bulbs, so they canceled the trip.
Yesterday, R.W. Dollemore, chairman of the Jaycees’ Lighted Star Committee, and Dutch Baker flew to within a quarter-mile of the star in a Hillcrest Aircraft Co. helicopter piloted by Jerry Wilson.
———
Trophies were presented to four Clarkston families by the Clarkston Junior Chamber of Commerce last night for winning home lighting displays in the annual Christmas contest. Police Chief and Mrs. Leo Hellings and Mr. and Mrs. Donald J. Rainville received top awards in the over-all competition.
The Hellings home was decorated with a tree on each side of the porch, another one inside in the window and Christmas lights strung across the porch against a background of leaves tacked to the building.
The Rainvilles, who won the 1963 contest, had a similar display this time.
It consisted of Santa Claus with his reindeer, including Rudolph, at their home.