60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Dec. 29, 1964

Plywood presses at the veneer and plywood plant of Potlatch Forests, Inc., were started at 11 last night, putting the entire Clearwater unit back into operation after the flooding last week.

A spokesman for PFI said all lumber departments were operating yesterday. The pulp and paper mill and Clearwater Tissue Mills, Inc., also resumed operations on schedule.

Cleaning continued in the basement of the new office building, where mud and silt covered some of the equipment, Office employees went back to work yesterday.