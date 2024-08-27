60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Jan. 5, 1965

Enrollment at Lewiston public schools was 160 students higher before Christmas vacation this term than at the same time in the previous term, Virgel A. Larson, assistant superintendent, reported yesterday.

The enrollment of 5,739 this school year compares with 5,579 on Dec. 20, 1963, and 5,491 at the end of the 1963-64 term. Average daily attendance has risen 4 per cent — from 5,264.8 in the 1963-64 term to 5,483.1, according to the most recent available figures.

Enrollment was 4.8 per cent higher at the end of 1964 than at the end of the 1963-64 term and 2.8 per cent higher when pre-Christmas enrollments are compared.