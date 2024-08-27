Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The ScoopJanuary 19, 2025

60 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Jan. 19, 1965

Potlatch Forests, Inc., yesterday accepted delivery of a new jet aircraft at Lewiston Airport. The plane was flown to Lewiston from Wichita, Kan., by an employe of Lear Jet Corp., the manufacturer.

The twin-engined jet, called the model 23, is a nine-place, high-speed aircraft designed for business trips. Although weighing almost six tons, the plane, powered by two General Electric turbo jets each producing 2,850 pounds of thrust at takeoff, will climb to 40,000 feet in 14 minutes and cruises at about 525 miles per hour. It has a top speed of 570 miles per hour.

The white with green trim craft replaces a Learstar Mark II sold by PFI last October. The jet craft, although twice as fast as its piston-engined predecessor, will operate out of airfields of about the same size.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

Addition of 18 units and a restaurant to the Astor Motel, 1201 Bridge St., Clarkston, was announced yesterday by Mr. and Mrs. Eugene D. Rainville. Mr. and Mrs. Rainville bought the present eight units and the Payless service station Dec. 1 from Mr. and Mrs. John Lightfield.

Construction of the new units and restaurant should begin within a month, Rainville said. Bids will be called by the architectural firm of Putnam & Dimke.

Rainville said the new units will be adjacent to the present motel and service station on land included in the December sale. The addition will face Bridge Street. It will be built on property 140 feet wide and 240 feet deep.

Related
The ScoopJan. 19
Parents reach the point that it’s time for some counseling
The ScoopJan. 19
PHOTOS: Dollars to doughnuts, satisfy that sweet tooth
The ScoopJan. 19
Club Notes
The ScoopJan. 19
Confession: My days of doing headstands are so last century
Related
Is it too early for gardening?
The ScoopJan. 19
Is it too early for gardening?
Top Ten
The ScoopJan. 19
Top Ten
The ScoopJan. 19
40 Years Ago
The ScoopJan. 19
Honor Roll
After a breakup, meeting someone new can require diplomacy
The ScoopJan. 12
After a breakup, meeting someone new can require diplomacy
PHOTOS: Crime spree: solved!
The ScoopJan. 12
PHOTOS: Crime spree: solved!
Top Ten
The ScoopJan. 12
Top Ten
Looking ahead: likely garden trends for this year
The ScoopJan. 12
Looking ahead: likely garden trends for this year
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy