The ScoopOctober 13, 2024

60 Years Ago

From the

Lewiston Tribune

Oct. 13, 1964

Most men are happy to return from a big game hunting trip with just one trophy-sized animal.

Charles A. Fite, of Lewiston, had an extra reason for jubilation yesterday. On a 10-day trip to northern British Columbia, he shot a caribou and a moose. The caribou conceivably could be a candidate for this year’s list of outstanding North American big game trophies.

Fite says the caribou head is in the near-record class. Asked if he planned to submit it for Boone & Crocket Club rating, Fite said he would “if preliminary measurements warrant it and I believe they will.”

———

Asotin County and Rosalia posts have exceeded membership quotas to date in a District No. 7 American Legion recruitment contest, M.D. Bradshaw, Clarkston, district commander, said yesterday.

Bradshaw said he will present a new rifle and case to the post with the best membership growth by Nov. 11. The Uniontown auxiliary has received a traveling gavel from Mrs. Viola Weis, district president, for equaling or exceeding its membership quota.

Bradshaw reported more than 120 attended a district conference at Colfax Saturday.

