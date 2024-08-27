60 Years Ago

From the Lewiston Tribune Oct. 20, 1964

As might be expected, University of Idaho Football Coach Dee Andros last night predicted victory over Washington State in Saturday’s football Battle of the Palouse at Moscow.

Addressing the Lewiston chapter of Vandal Boosters, Andros said, “The team that hits the hardest and the longest will win and I’m confident our kids will pay the price to win.”

Close to 200 watched the movies of Saturday’s 10-7 Oregon State victory over Idaho and heard Andros make his prediction.