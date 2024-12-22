Sections
AnnouncementsDecember 22, 2024

60th anniversary: Joseph and Darleene Overstreet

story image illustation

The Moscow couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Honolulu where they stayed at the Hale Koa resort for military veterans and active service members.

Joe Overstreet and Darleene Stone were married Nov. 29, 1964, at Fort Benning, Ga., where both were serving in the U.S. Army as company commanders. Their service continued, both active and in reserves, for 30 years. Active duty tours included Fort Lee, Va., Okinawa, Pennslyvania and Germany in addition to Joe’s service in Vietnam.

Following their three-year tour in Germany, the couple settled in Moscow where they taught Command and General Staff courses with the 6241st U.S. Army Reserves School based in Spokane for many years at the University of Idaho, University of Nevada in Reno, and Idaho State University in Pocatello, until their retirement as lieutenant colonels. They have lived in Moscow for 50 years.

The Overstreets have three children: Jean Marie (Craig) Druffel, Dawn Virginia and John Joseph (Melissa) Overstreet. They also have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

