60th anniversary: Joseph and Darleene Overstreet

The Moscow couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Honolulu where they stayed at the Hale Koa resort for military veterans and active service members.

Joe Overstreet and Darleene Stone were married Nov. 29, 1964, at Fort Benning, Ga., where both were serving in the U.S. Army as company commanders. Their service continued, both active and in reserves, for 30 years. Active duty tours included Fort Lee, Va., Okinawa, Pennslyvania and Germany in addition to Joe’s service in Vietnam.