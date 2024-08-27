PHOTOS: A bracing start to the New Year

Clarkston wrestling team members wear their singlets for the Polar Plunge leap into the Snake River Wednesday in Clarkston. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Wednesday in Lewiston. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman D

Water splashes up above the level of the dock as people jump into the Snake River Wednesday for the annual Polar Plunge in Clarkston. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Tammy Cochrane, left, holds hands with Lisa Barnes as they conquer Barnes’ biggest fear—jumping—at the Polar Plunge Wednesday in Clarkston. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A Polar Plunge participant wraps up in a towel while watching others make the same jump into the Snake River Wednesday in Clarkston. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

People swim to shore after their Polar Plunge jump into the Snake River Wednesday in Clarkston. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News