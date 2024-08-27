Sunday, January 5
January 5, 2025
PHOTOS: A bracing start to the New Year
About 150 people of all ages gathered in Clarkston to start off 2025 with a Jan. 1 leap into the chilly waters of the Snake River
Clarkston wrestling team members wear their singlets for the Polar Plunge leap into the Snake River Wednesday in Clarkston.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Wednesday in Lewiston.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman D
Water splashes up above the level of the dock as people jump into the Snake River Wednesday for the annual Polar Plunge in Clarkston.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Tammy Cochrane, left, holds hands with Lisa Barnes as they conquer Barnes’ biggest fear—jumping—at the Polar Plunge Wednesday in Clarkston.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A Polar Plunge participant wraps up in a towel while watching others make the same jump into the Snake River Wednesday in Clarkston.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
People swim to shore after their Polar Plunge jump into the Snake River Wednesday in Clarkston.
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
