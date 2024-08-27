A check mark on the bucket list

Since childhood, I have been smitten with turtles. I loved watching from the edge of a pond as turtles would poke their head above the surface, swim to a log, climb aboard and sun themselves. Their slow-moving persistence always paid off.

Those who know me are not surprised to learn that my most happy retold stories revolve around these beautiful creatures. While on a cruise, we visited Bequia where the Old Hegg Turtle Sanctuary was established to protect endangered hawksbill sea turtles. I got to hold a smaller 3-year-old turtle who was destined for release. It was about the size of a dinner plate. I was delighted. The weight of a mature sea turtle can vary from 50 pounds to more than 500 pounds depending on age and species.

It was on a recent trip to Costa Rica, however, when my bucket list check-off occurred. I had always dreamed of seeing the sea turtles hatch and make their way to the ocean. Getting to be a participant in the beginning of such a journey was above and beyond any of my expectations.

Led by an employee of Hotel Vista Bonita, who was local to Costa Rica, we arrived at a private beach, where for years the leatherback turtles had been coming ashore to lay their golfball-sized eggs in sandy nests. His friends, the operators of this conservation project, had constructed a fenced area near the beach where turtle eggs are safely collected and counted inside the large enclosure. Each nest is then topped with something that resembled an old-fashioned wire milk crate. A marker notes the total number of eggs in each nest and a date. Thus, the eggs are protected from roaming dogs, humans or birds until they hatch and are ready for release. Each nest contained about a hundred eggs. About two months after the eggs were deposited the hatchlings would appear.